Nine months after the vote, the Dutch seal a coalition agreement that sets a new record.

On Monday, Dutch political parties agreed to form a coalition government that will give Prime Minister Mark Rutte a record fourth term in office, 271 days after the March elections.

Rutte’s VVD, the progressive D66, the center-right CDA, and the conservative Christen Unie all agreed on the content of the agreement, which will be presented to parliament on Wednesday.

However, the Netherlands, which is dealing with problems like as an increase in Covid cases and protests over virus restrictions, will have to wait until January for a new government while the parties choose ministers.

“It’s a nice arrangement,” Rutte said as he walked away from the talks, declining to elaborate.

Sigrid Kaag, whose D66 party came in second place in the March 17 election, described the agreement as “pleasant and balanced.”

According to Dutch media, the new coalition’s plans would likely include expanding free childcare, investing billions of euros to combat climate change and a housing crisis, nuclear energy research, and road pricing.

According to public broadcaster NOS, it was described as a “recovery government” that would help the Netherlands recover from the pandemic by spending extensively on “issues that have not been tackled for a long time.”

Since the elections, negotiations have dragged on, and it took until the autumn to agree on which parties would form the coalition, let alone whose policies they would pursue.

The parties wrangled even more in late October, breaking the Netherlands’ previous record of 225 days for coalition talks.

The previous record was set in 2017 when Rutte’s last cabinet was formed.

Rutte and his third government have remained in a caretaker position since resigning en masse in mid-January following a scandal in which thousands of parents were falsely accused of unlawfully claiming child assistance, in some cases after ethnic profiling.

But, behind Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Rutte, dubbed the “Teflon Prime Minister” for his ability to avoid problems, will be confirmed as Europe’s second-longest-serving leader.

The four parties must now deliver the agreement to their legislators on Tuesday before it is debated in parliament on Thursday.

According to NOS, the government could be sworn in on January 10.

According to Dutch media, the new Dutch foreign minister will most likely be Kaag, of D66, despite the fact that she resigned from the same job over the Netherlands’ handling of evacuations from. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.