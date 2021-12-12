Nick Cho, the creator of “Your Korean Dad,” talks about technology.

“Your Korean Dad” by Nick Cho TikTok and YouTube accounts are about as clean as it gets on the internet nowadays. His films span from him going to everyday locations like the grocery store to giving advice on a wide range of topics. Most of the time, the videos are shot as if you’re there with him, as if he’s speaking directly to you.

Cho’s short-form video app account took off, and his films have racked up hundreds of millions of views, with nearly 3 million followers. He’s attended film premieres and has recently cooperated with businesses and celebrities.

Cho has become a surrogate father figure in video form, but you may not realize that he is also the proprietor of Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters in San Francisco, as well as a shoe collector. I reached out to Cho via email to learn more about the technology he’s been utilizing to pursue his passions for content production, coffee, shoes, and travel.

What piece of equipment do you consider essential for shooting TikTok videos?

That’s my iPhone 13 Pro Max right now (512GB). I require the best combination of convenience and image quality as a content creator, and I haven’t used any other camera since purchasing the new iPhone. Cinematic Mode has been a game-changer for us, and we used it to shoot an entire short film for a buddy! What’s the most recent coffee-related technology or tool that everyone should be aware of? I’m still a big fan of Baratza’s home coffee grinders. A grinder is the most critical instrument for creating outstanding coffee, and while the Baratza grinders vary in price and performance, they consistently outperform the competition.

Do you have any favorite applications or services for collecting or purchasing sneakers?

Recently, I’ve been rotating between StockX and eBay when it comes to purchasing wanted footwear. Both have identification methods that, regrettably, take some time, but they’re still the best price-to-stock ratio available.

What’s one of the most innovative gadgets you’ve purchased this year?

It could be one of my Rde Wireless Go II mics. Having an is quite convenient.