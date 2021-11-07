Nicaraguans go to the polls with Ortega’s re-election secured.

Nicaraguans voted in a “fake” presidential election on Sunday, with long-time leader Daniel Ortega branding his opponents, the majority of whom are imprisoned or exiled, as “demons” who “sow terror.”

Approximately 30,000 police and troops were dispatched to monitor the vote, which rights groups claimed was held in an environment of intimidation, with Ortega’s rivals mostly ignored.

With his wife and vice-president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side, he is certain of a fourth consecutive five-year term, his fifth total.

“This day, we are standing up to those who advocate terrorism, financing war, to those who spread terror, death,” Ortega, 75, said of his opponents on Sunday.

He was alluding to those who participated in major anti-government rallies in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that killed over 300 people in Central America’s poorest country.

Since then, 150 people have been imprisoned, including 39 opposition figures apprehended in the run-up to Sunday’s election in June. There are seven potential presidential challengers among them.

Another 100,000 Nicaraguans have fled to the United States.

“They were plotting to prevent these elections from taking place,” Ortega declared on Sunday.

“They are devils that do not want peace… They are sowers of murder, hatred, and terror.”

Fear and apathy coexisted among the 4.4 million Nicaraguans eligible to vote in the country’s 6.5 million voting boxes.

“There is no one for whom to vote. This is a sham election. Why did they (the regime) imprison presidential candidates if they are so confident that the people love them?” AFP spoke with a 51-year-old secretary.

She, like many others, was afraid to reveal her identity.

Some polling places had short lines of voters wearing face masks, while many were vacant.

Members of Ortega’s ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) went door to door, urging people to vote.

Nicaragua, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), is a “police state” that uses “fear (and) social control” measures to “destroy the opposition.”

“We want that evil duo (Ortega and Murillo) to leave the nation and democracy to return,” Marcos Martinez, one of a thousand marchers in San Jose, Costa Rica, stated.

In Nicaragua, gatherings of more than 200 people are prohibited, ostensibly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The exiled opposition has urged for a boycott of the election on Sunday.

