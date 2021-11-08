Nicaraguan polls are closing in on Ortega’s re-election.

Nicaraguans voted Sunday in presidential elections described as a “sham” by US Vice President Joe Biden, with long-time leader Daniel Ortega branding his opponents, the majority of whom are imprisoned or exiled, as “terrorists.”

After 11 hours of voting, polling booths closed at 6:00 p.m. (midnight GMT), under the watchful eye of 30,000 police and troops who maintained an environment of dread, according to right-wing groups.

With seven potential presidential challengers arrested since June, Ortega, 75, is poised to win a fourth consecutive five-year term, his fifth overall, with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side.

Ortega faced five presidential candidates, all of whom were condemned as regime collaborators in name only.

The results of the vote, which the opposition claims was marred by mass abstention while the regime claims a high turnout, will be known within hours.

Long before Sunday’s “sham” election, US President Joe Biden warned in a statement that the vote was “fixed.”

“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo organized today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic,” the president stated, adding that the couple now rule Nicaragua “like autocrats.”

“This day, we are standing up to those who advocate terrorism, finance war, to those who spread terror, death,” Ortega said in a new attack on his opponents on Sunday.

He was alluding to Nicaraguans who participated in major anti-government rallies in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that killed over 300 people in Central America’s poorest country.

Since then, 150 people have been imprisoned, including 39 opposition figures apprehended in the run-up to Sunday’s election in June.

Another 100,000 Nicaraguans have fled to the United States.

“They didn’t want these elections to happen,” Ortega stated, referring to his opponents as “terrorists” and “demons that don’t want peace.”

Fear and apathy coexisted among the 4.4 million Nicaraguans eligible to vote in the 6.5 million-strong country.

“There is no one for whom to vote. This is a sham election. Why did they (the regime) imprison presidential candidates if they are so confident that the people love them?” AFP spoke with a 51-year-old secretary.

She, like many others, was afraid to reveal her identity.

Some of the 13,459 voting locations had short lineups of voters wearing face masks, but many were empty when AFP arrived.

Members of Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front, the country's ruling party.