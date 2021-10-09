Next Week, an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza will pass by Earth.

This weekend, an asteroid the size of the oldest and largest known pyramid, as well as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, will fly by Earth.

On October 15, 2021, SM3 will fly by the Earth. The asteroid, which was discovered only this year, has a diameter of up to 160 meters, making it one-fifth the size of Cairo’s Great Pyramid of Giza.

The asteroid will pass within 3 million miles of Earth at its closest approach. That’s a lot closer than any of Earth’s closest planetary neighbors, Venus (about 77 million miles away) or Mars (approximately 244 million miles away).

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has identified 2021 SM3 as a near-Earth object (NEO). This is an asteroid or comet that approaches Earth at a distance of 120 million miles.

The agency’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) describes NEOs as comets and asteroids that have been pushed into orbits that bring them close to Earth by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets.

CNEOS calculates asteroid orbits and plots their journey across the solar system from 1900 to 2200 using measurements of asteroid orbits. This enables them to determine which NEOs are also Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs).

A PHA is an asteroid with a diameter of more than 140 meters that orbits our planet at a distance of roughly 4.5 million miles. While 2021 SM3 meets these requirements, it does not make CNEOS’s PHA list, known as the Sentry Table, because it has been ruled out of impacting Earth for at least 100 years.

The asteroid 2021 SM3 belongs to the Apollo asteroid family. These are asteroids with a larger orbit than Earth’s that intersect our planet’s path as it circles around the sun.

The asteroid 2021 SM3 won’t be the only one passing Earth in the days leading up to Halloween.

On October 20, an asteroid with a diameter of up to 230 meters, which is longer than the Golden Gate Bridge, will pass Earth. Another Apollo asteroid, 1996 VB3, will pass within 2 million miles of Earth on the evening of the Blood Moon.

