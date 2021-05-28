Next Week, an asteroid perhaps larger than the Eiffel Tower will fly past Earth.

Next month, an asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is expected to swing by Earth.

On June 1 at 10:24 a.m. EDT, the massive space rock known as 2021 KT1 will make a near pass to our planet.

Close is a relative concept in cosmic terms. The asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of roughly 4.5 million miles, despite NASA’s inclusion of the pass in its “near approaches” data sheet.

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is roughly 19 times this.

Regardless, the asteroid is estimated to be fairly huge, and it will approach Earth at a speed of roughly 40,000 mph, or roughly 20 times the speed of a rifle bullet.

According to NASA, the diameter of KT1 in 2021 will be between 492 and 1,082 feet. According to the most conservative estimates, the space rock will be around the size of three NFL football fields combined. Fortunately, the asteroid will safely pass past our world.

Despite this, NASA has classified 2021 KT1 as a PHA (potentially hazardous asteroid). NASA evaluates if an asteroid is a PHA based on its size and potential proximity to Earth.

Any asteroid that can’t reach closer than 4,650,000 miles or has a diameter of less than 500 feet isn’t regarded a PHA.

Below is a diagram of 2021 KT1’s orbit, with its name and passage through space indicated in white. The name of the planet and its orbit may be seen in blue. Because of the viewpoint, it’s difficult to tell how close the planets will get, but the vertical white lines indicate the asteroid’s distance from Earth’s orbit.

Around 26,000 near-Earth asteroids are currently being tracked by NASA. Approximately 1,000 of them are considered to be larger than 1 kilometer in diameter.

According to the agency’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), “no one need be excessively anxious about an asteroid or comet impacting Earth.” Auto accidents, sickness, other natural calamities, and a variety of other problems pose a far greater threat to any one person than NEOs.”

However, it adds that the chances of Earth being hit by a comet are slim. This is a condensed version of the information.