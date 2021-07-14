News on Climate Change: The Amazon Rainforest in Brazil is now emitting more CO2 than it is absorbing.

According to a new study, the Amazon rainforest emits more carbon dioxide than it absorbs.

According to a study published in the journal “Nature,” the forest now emits a billion tons of carbon dioxide every year. Previously a key source of carbon dioxide absorption, increased deforestation to make room for beef and soy agriculture has resulted in more forest fires and a shift in the carbon balance.

According to the report, the Amazon, which was once a “carbon sink,” is now accelerating carbon emissions.

The world’s greatest rainforest had long been vital to preserving climate equilibrium. Plants and soil regularly absorb 30% of pollutants, according to the Guardian, despite the fact that emissions have increased by 50% in the last half-century. According to the New York Times, the forest also played a part in maintaining the region’s water cycle, with trees responsible for as much as 35 percent of the region’s rainfall.

According to Luciana Vanni Gatti, a scientist at Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research and one of the study’s authors, the country is in a “negative loop.”

“The first piece of bad news is that forest fires emit around three times the amount of CO2 that the forest absorbs. The second bad news is that areas with 30 percent or greater deforestation have carbon emissions that are ten times higher than those with less than 20 percent deforestation,” she explained.

A correction is unlikely to occur very soon. From 2019 to 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro presided over a 9.5 percent increase in deforestation.

According to Suely Araujo, a senior specialist in public policies and climate change concerns at Brazil’s Observatorio do Clima, the Bolsonaro government has a clear policy of undermining national environmental legislation.

“He is delegitimizing the federal environmental bodies and their employees, sacking competent staff and appointing ill-prepared people to head departments, and ‘flexibilizing’ the regulations that are an important part of every country’s environmental policies,” Araujo told the environmental website Mongabay.