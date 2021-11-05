New Zealand’s Prime Minister says trade concerns about China’s human rights would not deter him.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview that New Zealand will not be afraid to criticize China’s human rights record in order to retain its lucrative commercial ties with Beijing.

Some observers have dubbed Ardern’s government a “weak link” in the US-led Five Eyes security partnership because of her leniency toward China’s much-criticized humanitarian record.

New Zealand’s leader, on the other hand, dismissed claims that her country’s economic connections with its largest trading partner were limiting her ability to express larger concerns.

In a joint interview with AFP, the New Zealand Herald, NBC News, and Covering Climate Now, she added, “It is really important to us that we retain integrity in the manner that we conduct our diplomatic engagements.”

Ardern mentioned “intensified tensions” between China and Australia, which has been sanctioned by Beijing for taking a strong stand on issues including the oppression of Uyghurs and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.

New Zealand has expressed similar worries, but has been more circumspect in its pronouncements and has not experienced any economic reprisal.

In May, Ardern’s government refused to support a parliamentary vote labeling the treatment of Uyghurs as genocide, claiming that the legal case for doing so had not been made. Instead, the government voiced “grave concern.”

New Zealand has also stated that it is “uncomfortable” with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand utilizing the Five Eyes group to criticize China on human rights problems.

However, Ardern stressed that trade had no bearing on New Zealand’s diplomatic relations with China.

“In our partnership, we have the maturity to express topics that we’re worried about, whether it’s human rights concerns, labor issues, or environmental issues,” she said.

“And it’s critical for us to be able to accomplish that and do that independent of those trading links,” she says.

“I don’t think we would determine our relationship with any country in such stark terms,” she said when asked if she would describe China as an ally or an adversary.

New Zealand’s differences with China on human rights are getting “harder to reconcile,” according to Ardern, but her administration will continue to raise concerns with Beijing.