New Zealand is requiring banks to report on their climate impact.

New Zealand passed a bill on Thursday requiring banks to disclose the impact of their investments on climate change, calling it a “world-first” step toward greater transparency in the financial sector’s environmental record.

Banks, insurance companies, and investment corporations will have to make statutory disclosures about their portfolios’ global warming records starting next year, according to Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Shaw, who will travel to Glasgow later this month for UN-hosted climate talks, said the disclosures would detail the real-world implications of investment decisions.

“By considering the immediate, medium, and long-term implications of climate change into their business decisions, it will drive companies to become more sustainable,” he said in a statement.

“New Zealand is a world leader in this area, having been the first country to mandate climate-related reporting for the financial sector,” he added.