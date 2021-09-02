New Yorkers Count The Cost Of The Devastating Rainfall.

On Thursday, New Yorkers swept up flooded homes and businesses and started clearing fallen debris from smashed automobiles as they calculated the cost of record rainfall that caught most of the city off guard.

Residents inspected the aftermath of a turbulent night that left at least nine people dead in the city and several more murdered in outlying areas under piercing blue sky that belied the violence of only a few hours before.

Marcio Rodrigues, at his devastated vehicle repair shop in the New York neighborhood of Mamaroneck, where numerous clients’ cars were ruined, said, “I honestly feel heartbroken.”

“This was a dream come true for me. And I feel like I’ve lost everything right now,” he sobbed to AFP.

After water surged 7 feet high, electrical contractor Jim Lanza’s ground-floor workplace was filled with mud.

He described the flooding as “very terrible,” adding that it took around seven hours for the water to recede.

Jeannsie Silva Barrios, who lived nearby, recounted a restless night as the owner of her home pumped water from her basement.

“I was terrified,” says the narrator. My husband had to get up at four a.m. to check on the water and see how everything was going,” she explained.

Jonas Sigle, a few miles south on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, stood outside his home, staring at the wreckage of his car.

“Just now, a ten-ton tree fell on my car. My automobile has been crushed. He told AFP, “It’s totaled.”

Michael Price, his next-door neighbor, commented, “Wow, this was just unbelievable.”

In just one hour, 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) of rain fell in Central Park, beating the previous record set last month during Tropical Storm Henri.

Metodija Mihajlov, a nearby restaurant owner, investigated the basement of his establishment, which had been flooded with three inches of water late Wednesday.

“When the rain became unbearable, my boys phoned me, and we decided to close the restaurant, switch off the electricity, and everyone left,” he explained.

“I’ve never seen that much rain in my life,” the 50-year-old added. “It felt like I was living in the forest, in the midst of tropical downpour.

“Fortunately, nothing was harmed. The water drained away as soon as the rain stopped,” Mihajlov told AFP.

Hurricane Sandy, a significantly larger storm that knocked out power for much of Manhattan and flooded subways in 2012, brought up memories of the devastation.

Many residents shared videos of water rushing down stairs and into flats on social media.

Rebecca Stronger was sweeping up water from her veterinarian clinic’s basement and first floors in Brooklyn.

“Everyone shows up and cleans. Brief News from Washington Newsday.