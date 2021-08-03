New Yorkers are frustrated by the Excelsior Pass app as the city announces new vaccination proof requirements.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City stated on Tuesday that many indoor activities, such as dining, exercising in gyms, and attending shows, will soon require confirmation of immunization against COVID-19.

Vaccinated residents who don’t want to carry around their paper card record will have to rely on the Excelsior Pass Wallet, an app that has been glitchy for some and utterly unusable for others, or a new city-exclusive app (at least for the time being).

Excelsior Pass Wallet is now the most well-known of the apps, as well as the one with the most complaints. There’s also the risk of sensitive information being leaked.

The Excelsior Pass is a statewide program that lets residents to sign up for digital verification of their immunization status and a scannable QR code to use where appropriate. The Excelsior Pass Wallet software, which is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, can preserve the QR code and Pass digitally on smartphones.

The software, however, is not available to everyone. The Excelsior Pass Wallet requires iOS 13 or higher to run, thus anyone with an iPhone older than the iPhone 6 won’t be able to use it.

Residents with an iPhone 6 or older will be unable to use the NYC COVID SAFE vaccine-verification app, which was released on July 29. That software is likewise only compatible with iOS 13 and higher.

The Excelsior Pass was released in New York shortly after COVID-19 immunizations became available, and complaints about it not working for some people—including those with newer phones—arose almost immediately.

Many people complained about the app taking a long time to register their immunization evidence, while others complained about erroneous information being loaded into the app. Clerical errors were highlighted, as well as technical difficulties, for mistakes as common as information for another individual with the same name.

@BrianLehrer Furthermore, the state excelsior pass is always valid!

It’s not without flaws! I got mine in January at NYC Health & Hospitals, but it isn’t recognized by the system!

Recent unfavorable reviews for the software are still prevalent on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and social media users were quick to respond.