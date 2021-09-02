New York City is hit by Storm Ida, which brings heavy rain and flash flooding.

As Storm Ida caused havoc on the northeast United States, New Yorkers were flooded by heavy rain and flash floods early Thursday, triggering airline cancellations and state of emergency declarations.

Ida smashed through Louisiana’s southern state over the weekend, delivering devastating flooding and tornadoes as it made its way north.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York issued a state of emergency after the storm’s remnants caused severe flooding in the country’s financial and cultural center, particularly in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency in the city, saying, “We’re witnessing a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, catastrophic flooding, and unsafe conditions on our highways.”

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at nearby Newark, LaGuardia, and JFK airports, while major roadways in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens have been closed due to flooding.

The city’s streets turned into rivers, and the city’s subway stations flooded, effectively shutting down service, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Authorities warned locals not to travel on flooded roadways as footage showed automobiles submerged on streets across the city.

“You have no idea how deep the water is, and it is too dangerous,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in New York stated in a tweet. “Don’t Drown, Turn Around.”

Residents were advised to flee to higher ground after the city issued a rare flash flood emergency alert.

“Significant and life-threatening flash flooding is probable from the Mid-Atlantic through southern New England,” the NWS warned in an advisory, adding that three to eight inches of rain could fall by Thursday.

In neighboring New Jersey, state governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency after at least one person was killed by flooding in the city of Passaic, bringing the total death toll from Ida to eight.

A tornado ripped through trees and destroyed electrical poles in Annapolis, Maryland, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the US capital.

Tornado watches are in force for sections of southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, and southern New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Wednesday, the NWS account for the Philadelphia metropolitan region tweeted, “This is extremely dangerous and perhaps deadly flash flooding happening in Somerset County, as well as others in the area,” along with a video of a car stranded in churning water.

