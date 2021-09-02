New York City is hit by Storm Ida, which brings flash flooding and heavy rain.

As Storm Ida wreaked havoc on the northeast, New Yorkers were swamped by flash flooding and heavy rains on Thursday, causing airport closures and state of emergency declarations in their state and neighboring New Jersey.

Ida smashed through Louisiana’s southern state over the weekend, delivering devastating flooding and tornadoes as it made its way north.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced a state of emergency after the storm’s remnants triggered major flooding in the US financial and cultural capital, inundating the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

“FIND A SAFE PLACE RIGHT NOW. Those caught without shelter will be at risk from flying debris. Stay on a lower floor and away from windows,” New York City’s emergency notice system tweeted.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at nearby Newark, LaGuardia, and JFK airports, while major roadways in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens have been closed due to flooding.

Residents were advised to seek higher ground after the city issued a rare flash flood emergency alert.

The National Weather Service said in an advisory that “significant and life-threatening flash flooding is possible from the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England,” adding that three to eight inches of rain could fall on the region through Thursday.

A tornado ripped through trees and destroyed electrical poles in Annapolis, Maryland, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the US capital.

A 19-year-old man was killed and another person was missing after a building was flooded somewhere in Maryland on Wednesday, increasing the death toll from Ida to seven.

Tornado watches are in force in regions of southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, and southern New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Wednesday, the NWS account for the Philadelphia metropolitan region tweeted, “This is extremely dangerous and perhaps deadly flash flooding happening in Somerset County, as well as others in the area,” along with a video of a car stranded in churning water.

Ida is predicted to continue northward and bring heavy rain to New England on Thursday, after the region was slammed by a rare tropical storm in late August.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday, where Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on structures and knocked out electricity to over a million people.

Hurricanes are prevalent in the southern United States, but scientists have cautioned that as the ocean surface warms due to climate change, cyclone activity will increase, posing a greater hazard to coastal populations around the world.