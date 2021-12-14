New York builds a seawall to protect itself from climate change.

Following significant storms that exposed New York’s vulnerability to climate change, the city is building a $1.45 billion system of walls and floodgates to defend it from rising sea levels.

The establishment of the East Coast Resiliency Project (ESCR), which runs 2.5 miles (four kilometers) along the Lower Manhattan waterfront, was prompted by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on areas of the city earlier this year, heightened the urgency.

According to Tom Foley, New York’s acting Design and Construction Commissioner, water levels rose up to eight feet during Sandy, which killed 44 people, impacted 110,000 more, and caused $19 billion in damage.

According to Foley, the finished wall will be 16.5 feet tall. The project will also incorporate gates to keep water out of Manhattan, which has the highest population density in the country.

The wall between 23rd and 20th streets, where the East River and residential housing are at their narrowest, is already up.

The project will contain a hilly park that will function as a protective wall further down, as well as a dock, an esplanade, bike lanes, benches, and garden spaces where the topography permits.

According to Sara Nielsen of the New York City Parks Department, the city will also plant 1,800 trees, roughly double the amount that the project’s construction has destroyed, as well as an extra 1,000 in the neighborhood. Already, 500 new trees have been planted.

Additionally, a new underground drainage system will boost the sewage network’s evacuation capacity, while the installation of a power substation will assist avoid the days-long power outage that occurred during Hurricane Sandy.

Along with Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005, and Harvey, which ravaged Houston in 2017, that huge superstorm of 2012 was one of the worst to hit the United States this century.

However, the project is insufficient: sea levels are expected to rise by more than two feet by 2050 and nearly six feet by the end of the century along New York’s 520 miles of shoreline.

The city is investing in a “multi-layered plan,” according to Jainey Bavishi, who runs the Mayor’s Office of Climate Resilience.

“We’re erecting coastal defenses where we can to keep the water out,” Bavishi told AFP. “But we also understand that we won’t be able to keep the water out everywhere.”

She went on to say that the current measures are “designed to be adaptive.”

She went on to say that the current measures are "designed to be adaptive."