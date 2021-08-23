New wildfires have engulfed Greece, forcing the evacuation of villages.

On Monday, dozens of firemen battled to put out two fresh wildfires in Greece, as winds fanned the flames and prompted the evacuation of many villages and neighborhoods.

Both fires broke out not far from where disastrous wildfires ripped through Greece earlier this summer, displacing thousands of people and damaging buildings, wildlife, and cattle.

Extreme weather and wildfires will become more prevalent as a result of man-made global warming, according to scientists, and Greece’s prime minister has connected the fires to climate change.

The first fire broke out in the early hours of Monday on southern Evia island, northeast of Athens, and was mostly contained by noon, according to the Greek fire service, but had not been brought under control.

Two neighborhoods were evacuated, and many boats were stationed offshore to assist with the firefighting efforts.

In Vilia, 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, a second fire broke out Monday in a densely forested area.

As winds fueled the flames, Greek police restricted traffic on a neighboring highway, and two communities in the region were evacuated as a precaution.

“Wherever there is a front, the combat against the fires continues,” said government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou on Monday.

“We have already begun restoring damage and providing practical assistance to individuals who have been impacted,” he said.

On Sunday, civil protection officials warned of a “very high risk” of fire in various parts of Greece on Monday.

The islands of Evia and Rhodes, as well as woods to the north and southeast of Athens and parts of the Peloponnese peninsula, have been ravaged by wildfires since July. The fires claimed the lives of three persons.

An earlier fire in Evia raged for more than ten days, destroying vast swaths of land, while a six-day conflagration in Vilia was just declared extinguished on Saturday.