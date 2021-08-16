New NASA photos from Mars reveal rocks that were once submerged in liquid water.

The Mars Perseverance rover from NASA has revealed images of Martian rocks that were previously submerged in liquid water.

The photographs were taken on August 10, the 168th Martian day. One depicts a group of rocks that look to have been eroded sharply.

Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z cameras, which are mounted high on the rover’s mast, were used to capture the photographs.

The rover was in an area called South Sétah, inside the Jezero Crater, when the photos were taken.

Perseverance first landed in the crater earlier this year, and scientists chose it because they believe it was originally filled with water billions of years ago.

In a statement released in June, Kevin Hand, an astrobiologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, claimed, “This location was beneath at least 100 meters [328 feet] of water 3.8 billion years ago.” “We have no idea what stories the rocks and layered outcrops will tell us, but we can’t wait to start.”

The discovery of clays in the Jezero Crater, which only develop when there is liquid water, is evidence of water on Mars.

Furthermore, aerial pictures of the crater reveal that it originally had an ancient river delta flowing into it.

Is There Life in Microbes?

During this wet stage of Mars’ history, the Jezero Crater could have been home to microbial life.

If microbial life did exist, NASA believes the crater would be an ideal spot to explore for it since telltale clues may have been left behind.

The region has previously been described as “a perfect area to fulfill the science goal of the Mars 2020 mission of investigating a potentially habitable environment that may yet preserve indications of past life.”

Jezero Crater is 28 miles in diameter and is on the edge of a flat plain slightly north of the planet’s equator.

Perseverance is currently on a science mission that has carried it south of its original landing site to examine scientifically interesting sites such as South Sétah.

The rover will return to its landing location in the coming months before heading northwest on a second science mission to Jezero’s delta region, the fan-shaped remnants of an old river meeting the Jezero Crater lake.

