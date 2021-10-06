New Fossil Tardigrade Species Discovered In 16-Million-Year-Old Amber: ‘Once-In-A-Generation Event’

A tardigrade fossil belonging to a new species and genus has been discovered in Dominican amber. To date, it is only the third tardigrade amber fossil that has been named and described.

Tardigrades are known for their ability to tolerate harsh temperatures, such as being frozen or being exposed to fatal UV radiation. But, in addition to being extremely tough species, tardigrades have a wide range of habitats, as they can be found on all continents and in a variety of conditions, according to a press release from Harvard University. They’ve been around for a long time as well.

In a news release from NJIT, Phil Barden, senior author of a new study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, said, “What is so remarkable is that tardigrades are a ubiquitous ancient lineage that has seen it all on Earth, from the fall of the dinosaurs to the rise of terrestrial colonization of plants.” “Yet, for paleontologists, they are a ghost lineage with almost no fossil record.”

The researchers detailed their discovery of a new modern-looking tardigrade species in 16-million-year-old Dominican amber from the Miocene era in their new article. According to Harvard University, it is only the third amber fossil tardigrade that has been “fully described and formally named to date.” Milnesium swolenskyi and Beorn leggi are the other two, both of which came from Cretaceous amber in North America.

The specimen, now known as Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus, is about half a millimeter long and is the first fossil example of the current tardigrade “superfamily” Isohypsibioidea. The specimen was so little that it “hadn’t been observed in months,” according to Barden, and the researchers had to utilize confocal laser microscopy to completely analyze it.

The researchers were able to see certain crucial features of the animal, including as its claws and buccal apparatus, using this method. They also discovered that, despite its resemblance to modern-day “water bears,” it is so distinct that the researchers considered it to be the first specimen of a new genus.

"Even though it appeared to be a modern tardigrade on the outside, confocal laser microscopy revealed that it had this unique foregut organization that warranted us to erect a new genus within this extant group of tardigrade superfamilies," study lead author Marc A. Mapalo of Harvard University said in a university news release. "Paradoryphoribius is the sole genus with this particular trait.