Neutron stars may be able to capture dark matter and aid in unraveling its mysteries.

Scientists could examine the cosmos’ most mysterious ingredient, dark matter, by studying the densest material in the known universe, which is found beneath the surface of neutron stars.

Researchers have proposed a paradigm for using neutron stars as “natural dark matter detectors,” according to new research published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Dark matter is nearly hard to detect because it interacts so weakly with ordinary matter and light. In fact, astronomers can only determine it’s there now by looking at its indirect impacts, like as the gravitational pull it has on galaxies.

The mass of all the “stuff” made up of daily particles, stars, planets, and even us, would not be enough to keep galaxies together without this mystery material, which accounts for 85 percent of all matter in the universe. Because of its significance in the universe, the search for dark matter has become one of science’s most important issues.

Professor Nicole Bell of the University of Melbourne writes in the university publication Pursuit that whatever particles this substance is made of react so weakly with matter that it might flow through a light-year of lead (over 6.2 trillion miles) without halting.

On Earth, researchers are attempting to identify hypothetical slow-moving dark matter particles by observing a rare chance meeting between an atom’s nucleus and analyzing the resulting minuscule recoil.

These investigations would only detect collisions if dark matter particles had a mass similar to that of atomic nuclei. Building a detector large enough to detect many possible dark matter particles here on Earth would be impractical if these particles are more or less massive than this.

Fortunately, the universe has produced a denser kind of material in the form of neutron stars, which may slow and even trap dark matter particles.

When a large star’s nuclear fuel reserves are depleted, neutron stars form at the end of its existence. It collapses at this point, shedding its outer layers in a cataclysmic supernova explosion and leaving behind a star core that is exceedingly dense.

Consider taking one and a half suns to get a sense of how dense this substance is. This is a condensed version of the information.