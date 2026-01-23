Nestle Recalls Baby Formula Amid Toxin Contamination Concerns

Food giant Nestle has issued a voluntary recall for several of its baby formula products due to the potential presence of a harmful food poisoning toxin. The affected batches of SMA infant and follow-on formulas could pose a risk to babies, the company confirmed on January 22, 2026.

The recall comes after Nestle detected the presence of cereulide toxin, a substance produced by the bacteria Bacillus cereus, which can lead to nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. While no illnesses have been reported so far, the company is taking the precautionary step of removing the affected products from sale.

Which Products Are Affected?

Products included in the recall are SMA Advanced First Infant Milk, SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk, SMA Anti Reflux, SMA Alfamino, SMA First Infant Milk, SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk, SMA Comfort, and SMA Lactose Free. The recall applies to specific batches, and consumers are urged to check food.gov.uk or Nestle’s official website for further details on the affected products.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), parents, guardians, and caregivers should not feed infants or young children with these products. The toxin, cereulide, can lead to quick-onset symptoms such as vomiting and stomach cramps. The FSA has emphasized that, while no illness has been confirmed from the affected products, caregivers should contact healthcare professionals for advice if concerned.

In a statement, Jane Rawling, head of incidents at the FSA, reassured the public that the agency is working swiftly to remove all contaminated products from shelves. Nestle also expressed its commitment to keeping families informed throughout the process, while taking measures to minimize disruption to the product supply.

Though the contamination stemmed from an ingredient supplied by a third party, Nestle has already initiated testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and its associated mixes used in production to prevent future incidents.

The company confirmed that it is in close contact with UK authorities regarding the recall, and is working to ensure that the safety of families remains its top priority. Nestle has apologized for any inconvenience caused, emphasizing that no illnesses have been confirmed as of the latest updates.