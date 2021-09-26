Nest Hello (Battery) Review: A Reliable Video Doorbell That Removes the Need for Wiring

If your house already has a doorbell with a good viewing angle, you should consider buying a connected video doorbell. However, many houses and businesses do not have that luxury, therefore a battery-operated doorbell is the next best option. To meet this need, it appears that Google has finally heard the call for a battery-powered Nest Hello doorbell. Only a few things have changed in the new generation, thus the most significant difference is that the Nest Hello can now run on battery power without the need for wiring.

For $179.99, you get HD video and HDR night vision, as well as many of the same capabilities as the prior, wired-only model. As consumers try to color coordinate their home’s exterior, Google took advantage of the revamp to add a few additional colors to the line.

I’ve used both the wired and battery versions of the Nest Hello, and there are a lot of similarities between both. I like them all, but in the end, you’ll have to choose the model that best meets your needs.

Pros:

There are four color options available. Installation is simple. Without a membership, you will receive additional notifications.

Cons:

Without a yearly subscription, there is no instant-view video feed in the Home app’s 3-hour event history.

Features of the Nest Hello (Battery)

The most important question is whether the new Nest Hello doorbell is better or just different from the old one. Overall, it’s probably better, although the difference isn’t evident. The new doorbell can detect motion, people, packages, animals, and vehicles without the requirement for a Nest Aware membership, whereas the previous model could only detect motion and people. Throughout comparison to the previous version’s still photos, the new one contains video snippets in the 3-hour timeline.

Because of its inbuilt storage, the new Nest Hello can record for up to an hour without electricity or Wi-Fi. Do you live in an area where blackouts or other internet connection troubles are common? In your instance, the battery option might be preferable.

After several years, the video quality has remained unchanged, and little else has changed.

