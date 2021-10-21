Nearly 200 people are killed in India as a result of the Nepalese rains.

Officials in India and Nepal reported almost 200 people died in floods and landslides on Thursday, with entire families buried in their homes and two little girls washed away as forecasters warned of further severe rain.

Experts say they were victims of the more unpredictable and extreme weather that has ravaged South Asia in recent years as a result of climate change, which has been compounded by deforestation, damming, and excessive development, according to experts.

Officials in Nepal said 88 people have killed, including a family of six with three children whose home was devastated by a quick avalanche of mud and debris.

“All of the District Disaster Management Committees have been working hard to help with the rescue and relief efforts. Nepal Police, Armed Forces Police, Nepal Army, and other agencies have been mobilized as part of the committee “Dijan Bhattarai, a government official in charge of crises, said

55 persons were reported dead in Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state in northern India, on Thursday, five of whom were from a single family whose home was buried by a large landslide.

Many bridges and roads have been damaged, and many communities have been cut off, necessitating the deployment of the army to reestablish contact and reach thousands of stranded individuals.

The death toll could increase even higher, according to State Disaster Secretary S Murugeshan, with a number of people still missing, including 20 tourists who went glacier trekking.

In the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, five persons were killed, including two sisters aged eight and ten who were washed away as severe rains pummeled the hills of Darjeeling and surrounding regions.

“Mud, rocks, and water cascading down the Darjeeling hills damaged roughly 400 homes, and thousands of residents were evacuated away from the swollen rivers on the foothills,” disaster management minister Javed Amhed Khan told AFP.

“Several hundred tourists have been stuck in Darjeeling’s hill resort… Landslides have blocked highways and roads throughout the region,” he said.

The state’s Met Office has issued a red alert, warning that extremely heavy rain will continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurdur on Thursday.

After a little respite in recent days, the meteorology service in Kerala, where 42 people have perished since last week, has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in at least three districts of the state.

After a little respite in recent days, the meteorology service in Kerala, where 42 people have perished since last week, has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in at least three districts of the state.

The flooding in the state bordering the Arabian Sea, which scientists warn is warming, has brought up memories of the floods that killed over 500 people in 2018.