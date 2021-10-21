Nearly 200 people are killed in India as a result of the Nepalese rains.

Officials in India and Nepal reported almost 200 people died in floods and landslides on Thursday, with entire families buried in their homes and two little girls washed away as forecasters warned of further severe rain.

Experts say they were victims of the more unpredictable and extreme weather that has ravaged South Asia in recent years as a result of climate change, which has been compounded by deforestation, damming, and excessive development, according to experts.

Nepal has had the highest increase in mortality overnight as a result of the unusually late downpour of rain in the region, with 88 people now dead, including a family of six whose home was devastated by an avalanche of earth and debris.

“This time of year, it doesn’t rain,” said Nawaraj Kattel, 37, a local journalist who had to flee his inundated home in Morang, Nepal.

“Our neighborhood has roughly 100 households, all of whom have evacuated. We are staying with my sister, but many people do not have access to shelter. Many people have also lost their crops “According to AFP, he said.

55 people were confirmed dead on Thursday in the Himalayan northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, where some areas received the heaviest rain in more than a century.

Five members of a single family were among those killed when their home was buried by a large landslide.

Many bridges and roads have been damaged, and many communities have been cut off, necessitating the deployment of the army to reestablish contact and reach thousands of stranded individuals. Thousands of people were without electricity.

After a little respite in recent days, forecasters in Kerala, where 42 people have perished since last week, have issued warnings of heavy rains in at least three districts of the state.

The flooding in the state bordering the Arabian Sea, which scientists warn is warming, has brought back memories of the worst flooding in the state in a century, which killed over 500 people in 2018.

“We’ve looked death in the eyes. We are extremely fortunate to be alive “Sasidharan, 72, was displaced from his ancestral home due to a landslide and is now living in a relief camp.

“Everything has been taken away from us. The only thing we were able to rescue were our underwear. We’ve lost all of our identity cards, bank documents, and property records “By phone, he told AFP.

“We looked outdoors when we heard the sound of boulders falling. I was quite terrified “Nandana, his 11-year-old granddaughter, agreed.

“Our neighbors are no longer with us. They were my acquaintances. We used to have a lot of fun together.” In the eastern Indian state of, five persons died. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.