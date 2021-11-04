Near the US-Canada Border, a ‘Murder Hornet’ has been spotted.

This year, another Asian huge hornet, popularly known as a “murder hornet,” was discovered. The specimen was discovered along the border between the United States and Canada.

The dead Asian giant hornet specimen was discovered in a Japanese beetle trap by British Columbia (B.C.) authorities, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). According to the CBC, the trap was around 200 meters from the US-Canada border, and was not far from where US officials discovered and destroyed three nests earlier this year.

The WSDA noted in a tweet that the location was “well within flight distance” of the US nests.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency stated that it will cooperate with both federal and provincial authorities in the United States to identify whether the specimen is from one of the U.S. nests using DNA.

According to CBC, apiculturist Paul van Westendorp believes the hornet was trapped in the trap in late September and remained in it for weeks until being discovered dead in the trap in October. This would correspond with the eradication of the nests in the United States.

The concern, according to van Westendorp, would be if the examination indicated it was not from one of the US nests.

“Then we’d have a much more intriguing scenario on our hands,” he said, according to the CBC.

So yet, there appears to be little cause for concern because the specimen was “presumably” from one of the demolished nests.

Authorities have been keeping an eye out for reports of Asian giant hornet sightings. It is a particularly dangerous invasive species for honey bees because, in their “slaughter phase,” they are capable of destroying a whole hive and claiming it as their own in a matter of hours.

In the search for Asian giant hornets and prospective nests, the public’s assistance is critical. The WSDA has even launched a #ThatIsNotAsianGiantHornet educational campaign to teach people how to recognize the creatures and how to tell them apart from their doppelgängers.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an Asian giant hornet should report it to the WSDA and the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia.