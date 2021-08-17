Near Saint-Tropez, a raging French wildfire has forced evacuations.

On Tuesday, hundreds of French firemen battled a blazing fire near the Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez, forcing thousands of residents and vacationers to flee.

Approximately 750 firemen used high-pressure hoses and water-dropping planes to try to put out the fires that started racing through a wildlife reserve on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, fire department spokeswoman Delphine Vienco told AFP that “thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there have been no victims,” adding that the wildfire was “still quite fierce.”

1,300 people camping at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, south of glamorous Saint-Tropez, were among those evacuated.

Officials cautioned visitors and locals not to obstruct highways needed by emergency services as they evacuated.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on vacation in the area, and he has promised to return.

Southern France is the latest region in the Mediterranean basin to see flames this summer, a periodic occurrence that climate experts predict will become more common as a result of man-made global warming.

This year, large fires have destroyed Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, and Morocco.

The fire is thought to have begun near a highway that passes through the Plaine des Maures natural reserve, which is 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez.

Many trees had been burned around their trunks but their branches were unharmed, indicating that the fire had spread quickly.

The mayor of La-Garde-Freinet village, Thomas Dombry, told AFP, “We’ve never seen it spread with such fast, it was three or four times the ordinary.”

During the night, the fire approached dangerously close to La-Garde-Freinet, but was able to avoid the hamlet, which was heavily damaged in 2003 by a devastating fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters.

By Tuesday morning, more than 3,500 hectares of woodland and scrubland had burned, according to the local fire department.

Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, is scheduled to visit the region later Tuesday.

So far this year, the hot and dry southeast of France, which is prone to summer wildfires, has been comparatively spared.

According to the Prometheus database on Mediterranean forest fires, the total area burned in France in the four regions affected in 2021 was 2,336 hectares, compared to 7,698 for the entire year of 2020.

A fire destroyed 1,000 hectares in a famous vacation location west of Marseille last year.

At least 2,700 people, many of them were tourists, were forced to flee, some by water.