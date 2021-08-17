Near Saint-Tropez, a raging French wildfire has forced evacuations.

On Tuesday, hundreds of French firemen battled a roaring blaze near the luxurious Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez, forcing thousands of residents and vacationers to flee.

Approximately 900 firemen were attempting to control the flames, which began racing through the scrubland and trees of the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening, with high-pressure hoses, aircraft, and helicopters.

“Fires continue to erupt in a variety of locations. We’re still a long way from declaring victory,” Olivier Pecot, the captain of the local Var region’s fire service, told AFP.

“The wind has picked up, changed direction slightly, and the fire is spreading in previously unaffected areas,” he continued.

1,300 people living at a campsite in Bormes-les-Mimosas, south of Saint-Tropez, were among the thousands who were evacuated to the safety of municipal buildings and schools.

On Tuesday morning, fire department spokeswoman Delphine Vienco told AFP that “thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there have been no victims,” adding that the wildfire was “still quite fierce.”

Vienco cited “adverse conditions, with strong winds and high temperatures,” saying, “the fire is quite enormous, it’s a very difficult fight.”

However, many visitors could still be seen enjoying the sun on nearby Cote d’Azur beaches while Canadair firefighting planes swooped in on a regular basis to fill their tanks with seawater before returning to the nearby smoldering hills.

Others piled into their cars and fled for safety, prompting officials to appeal with residents in safe locations to stay at home and avoid blocking emergency routes.

Cindy Thinesse, who escaped the Mole campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening, said, “We started smelling the smoke around 7 pm (1700 GMT), then we saw the flames on the hill.” She told AFP, “We hesitated, but when we saw it, we decided to go.”

President Emmanuel Macron is on vacation with his wife Brigitte at the adjacent Bregancon Fort, and he declared that he will pay a visit to the scene later Tuesday.

This year, large fires have engulfed sections of Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, and Morocco.

Seasonal wildfires in the Mediterranean basin have long been related to the region’s dry and hot summer weather, but climate scientists warn that they will grow more common as a result of man-made global warming.

On Tuesday, around 600 firemen in Portugal were battling a new blaze near Castro Marim, a tourist attraction in the Algarve region.