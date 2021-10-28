Near-blind sharks prey on both surfers and seals.

According to a research published Wednesday, sharks’ vision is so weak that they can’t tell the difference between people surfing or swimming and animal prey like seals and walruses.

White sharks are known for their ability to detect sound and smell at considerable distances, but it was previously assumed that they relied on their eyesight to grab prey at close range.

However, according to a new study published in the Royal Society’s Interface review, sharks can hardly differentiate color and have a weak capacity to distinguish forms.

Their vision is up to six times worse than a human’s, and in young white sharks it is even worse.

That implies they have trouble telling the difference between humans and pinnipeds, which are aquatic carnivorous mammals.

“Motion cues of humans swimming, humans paddling surfboards, and human swimmers were likewise similar to pinnipeds with their flippers abducted (out),” according to the study.

The researchers discovered that there was a greater form difference between mammals with and without flippers than between surfers or swimmers and mammals with flippers out.

And there was one group in particular that was particularly vulnerable.

“Surfers, as a group, are the most vulnerable to deadly shark bites, particularly from young white sharks.”

Because little is known about why sharks bite humans, the study’s Australian authors decided to put the notion of mistaken identity to the test.

Lead author Laura Ryan of Macquarie University’s department of biological sciences in Sydney told AFP, “This is the first study to look at mistaken identity from the visual standpoint of a white shark.”

The white shark viewed the possible meal from below, comparing video images of sea creatures, swimming humans, and paddling surfboards.

“Neither visual motion nor shape signals provide an indisputable visual differentiation” between humans and pinnipeds from the animal’s perspective, the authors stated.

Shark attacks are still uncommon, with fewer than 60 reported worldwide in 2020.

However, the study discovered that they are still common enough to sustain a “disproportionate” level of dread associated to a lack of knowledge about shark behavior, particularly unprovoked attacks.

The repercussions could lead to campaigns that kill non-target species as well as endangered sharks.

The bulk of shark attacks on humans are carried out by white, tiger, and bull sharks.

Ryan stated that the researchers were currently at work “to see if modifying the visual cues of possible prey is an effective white shark mitigation tool.

“Improved remedies will presumably result from a better understanding of why shark bites occur. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.