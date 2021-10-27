Nature’s Revenge is marked by sinkholes on the receding Dead Sea shore.

In the 1960s, when the Ein Gedi spa was at its peak, visitors could relax in heated pools before plunging into the salty Dead Sea. The same shore is now pocked with craters.

The Dead Sea, a beautiful expanse of water in the desert surrounded on both sides by cliffs, has lost a third of its surface area since 1960.

Every year, the blue water recedes roughly a metre (yard), leaving a lunar landscape whitened by salt and punctured with huge holes.

“You might be lucky to have a channel of water here, that people will be able to put their toes in,” Alison Ron, an Ein Gedi local who used to work at the spa, laments.

“However, there will be several sinkholes.”

The sinkholes, which can reach a depth of more than 10 meters (33 feet), are evidence of the sea’s dwindling. Salt water that has receded has left behind subsurface salt deposits. Periodic flash floods cause runoff to penetrate into the ground, dissolving the salt spots. The land above collapses if it is not supported.

The roughly three kilometers (two miles) of rocky sand that currently divide the Ein Gedi hot baths from the shore are studded with pits and cracks.

A tourist complex further north has become a ghost town, defaced by craters and surrounded by walls. The pavement has been ripped up, lampposts have been overturned, and the date plantation has been abandoned.

According to Ittai Gavrieli of the Israel Geological Institute, thousands of sinkholes have formed around the Dead Sea’s beaches in Jordan, Israel, and the occupied West Bank.

They are the result of human policies that have effectively halted the flow of water into the Dead Sea. The Jordan River’s waters have been diverted for agricultural and drinking water in both Israel and Jordan. Minerals have been recovered from saltwater by chemical industries.

Evaporation is hastening as a result of climate change. In July 2019, the country’s hottest temperature in over 70 years was recorded in Sodom, Israel, southwest of the Dead Sea: 49.9 degrees Celsius, or nearly 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Israel Geological Institute is tracking sinkhole formation from orbit, according to Gavrieli, although it is not a precise science.

He described them as “dangerous” but also “magnificent.”

“If you’re ready to take the risk on one hand and if the insurance difficulties are obvious,” he said, “it has the potential to become a tourist attraction.”

Much too dangerous, says Gidon Bromberg, Israeli director of the NGO EcoPeace, which is responsible for the sinkholes.