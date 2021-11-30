‘Nature at Her Most Extreme’: A Baked Baby Bull Shark Discovered 30 Miles Off the Coast.

In Australia’s Northern Territory, a “roasted baby bull shark” was discovered 30 miles from the nearest coast.

Dr. Leonardo Guida, a shark biologist with the Australian Marine Conservation Society, described the discovery as “nature at its most extreme,” adding that he had never seen anything like it.

Guida told The Washington Newsday that the bull shark was discovered in September along the Daly River region on the muddy flats of a billabong that was drying up. He believes it had been there for a few weeks before it was discovered, with temperatures in the area about 95 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

A billabong is a small pond that forms after a flood or when a river’s flow changes. Billabongs form seasonally in Australia, brimming with water before drying out as temperatures climb.

Billabongs, according to Guida, can dry up quickly if they are shallow.

“You know life on Earth is extreme when you find a baked baby bull shark in a remote, lonely & shrinking billabong that’s km’s from the main river & some 80km upstream from the shore,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the photos of the bull shark.

Bull sharks spend their first few years of life in rivers throughout the world, mostly in tropical and subtropical areas. As they grow older, they go out to sea, then return to river systems to give birth. They can survive in freshwater for lengthy periods of time.

“As the floodwaters recede following the rainy season rains, certain bull sharks—like this one—may not make it back to the main river in time and become stuck in billabongs, forcing them to wait for the next wet season’s floods,” he told The Washington Newsday. “Unfortunately, this bull shark picked the wrong billabong,” says the narrator. According to Guida, this bull shark was no more than a year old based on its size. When they are born, they are between 1.5 and 2 feet tall, and when fully grown, they can reach up to 11 feet tall.

It was remarkable to find one in this condition, he remarked. “Any other time I’ve seen a dried-up shark, it’s been decomposing on a beach somewhere or in a market,” he explained. “When you consider how far away from the. This is a condensed version of the information.