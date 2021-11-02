NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Date Has Been Rescheduled Due to a ‘Medical Issue’ with an Astronaut.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission has been postponed for the second time.

Because of the emergence of a “large storm system” in the area, the mission was originally slated to launch on Sunday, October 31, but had to be moved back to November 3.

The trip was rescheduled again on Monday, this time due to a “medical concern” involving one of the crew members, according to the space agency.

The nature of the medical problem has not been divulged by NASA, however it has been regarded as “minimal.”

“This is not a medical emergency, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19,” NASA stated.

While preparation for the expedition, the crew members will be quarantined.

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the first time mission commander Raja Chari, specialists Kayla Barron, and Matthias Maurer have flown in orbit.

After being deployed to the International Orbit Station in December 2012, pilot Tom Marshburn completed his first spaceflight in 2009 and spent more than 146 days in space.

While performing emergency maintenance on a leaking ammonia pump, he also recorded more than five hours of spacewalk time.

The new launch date for SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission has been tentatively set for this weekend, with NASA stating that 11:36 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 6 will be the “earliest available opportunity.”

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission, which flew Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet to the International Space Station, launched on April 23.

They were supposed to disembark from the space station and begin their journey back to Earth on Sunday, November 7, but that could be postponed as well.

Examining the Alternatives

NASA said it will “continue to consider dates” and is “reviewing options for the forthcoming crew rotation at the microgravity laboratory, including both direct and indirect handovers.”

The members of SpaceX Crew-3 will travel on a new Crew Dragon spaceship called “Endurance,” which is 26.7 feet tall and 13 feet in diameter.

The spacecraft will be launched from Space Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The trek will take approximately 22 hours.

The members of SpaceX Crew-3 will stay at the International Space Station for six months.