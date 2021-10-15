NASA’s Lucy mission is aimed at ‘abnormal’ time capsule Trojan asteroids.

NASA is ready to launch its latest mission into the solar system on October 16, with the goal of studying a mystery collection of asteroids.

Lucy will be the first mission to explore the Trojan asteroids, which NASA describes as “time capsules” from more than 4 billion years ago.

Lucy’s 12-year mission will also be unusual in that no other spacecraft has ever visited as many orbiting bodies as Lucy.

The Lucy mission will go to eight different asteroids, seven of which are Trojans, in order to learn everything it can about the origins of our solar system from these ancient space rocks.

According to NASA, the asteroids are a bit of an outlier.

Max Wolf, a German astrophotographer, originally found the Trojans in 1906.

Wolf discovered an asteroid with an odd orbit that year. It appeared to be travelling in front of Jupiter, as though locked in Jupiter’s orbit around the sun.

August Kopff, one of Wolf’s students, noticed that as Jupiter followed this asteroid around its own orbit, it was also being followed by another; Jupiter was stuck in a sandwich of asteroids, and NASA claimed their orbits would have been “bizarre” at the time.

The phenomenon of asteroids orbiting a planet, however, is not uncommon. It was mathematically predicted even before the Trojans were discovered, but it wasn’t observed until then.

The Trojans’ orbit is determined by a phenomenon known as Lagrange points. Every planet orbiting the sun has two Lagrange points: one in front of it and one behind it.

The sun and the planet provide a sort of balancing force to an asteroid caught in this spot. It will not wander away from its Lagrange point as a result of this.

This saves NASA the trouble of chasing after asteroids that are free-roaming. It also indicates they’ve been in their current orbits for a long time, and are thought to have originated around the same time Jupiter originally appeared.

"To have a population of rather intact relics of the primordial planetary disc as accessible as five astronomical units [distance]."