NASA’s DART mission to slam into an asteroid is being streamed live.

The highly anticipated Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will launch in less than 24 hours, and NASA will broadcast it live.

DART is a mission to demonstrate technology that could one day save Earth from a catastrophic asteroid collision.

To accomplish this, NASA will ram a spaceship against a small space rock at thousands of kilometers per hour for the first time in history to see if it is thrown off course.

When will the launch take place?

The DART mission is scheduled to launch on November 24 at 1:21 a.m. EST, according to the mission’s webpage as of Tuesday morning.

Live coverage is set to begin an hour before the event, at 12:30 a.m., according to the NASA TV schedule. Throughout Tuesday, the space agency’s streaming channels will broadcast instructional coverage of the event.

The launch was broadcast live on NASA TV, which may be viewed on the space agency’s website here or on YouTube here or below.

The DART satellite will take out from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It will not, however, arrive at its asteroid target until September 2022.

The spaceship is shaped like a box with dimensions of 3.9 by 4.3 by 4.3 feet. It also features two 27.9-foot-long solar panels that provide power as it travels through space.

The DART spacecraft weighs roughly 1,210 pounds and will collide with its target at a speed of 4.1 miles per second (almost 15,000 miles per hour).

Didymos is a pair of asteroids that the spaceship is aiming for. A binary asteroid system is one in which a smaller asteroid orbits a larger one. The DART spacecraft will attempt to collide with Dimorphos, a tiny planet with a diameter of 525 feet.

Scientists will then use telescopes to observe how the collision affects Dimorphos’ orbit. It’s worth noting that the Didymos duo isn’t a threat to Earth, and DART is only a training mission.

While asteroid collisions are frequently associated with science fiction, they are increasingly acknowledged to be real. This is a condensed version of the information.