NASA’s asteroid-smashing DART mission gets launched on a SpaceX rocket in this video.

The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission spacecraft has successfully launched, allowing scientists to test our planet’s defenses against an asteroid threat.

The DART spacecraft took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:21 a.m. EST on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket rocketed into orbit fast and released the spacecraft 55 minutes after launch. NASA has shared videos of the launch to Twitter, which you can see below.

We’re coming for you, asteroid Dimorphos!

Our #DARTMission launched at 1:21 a.m. EST (06:21 a.m. UTC) aboard a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, becoming the world’s first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. pic.twitter.com/FRj1hMyzgH November 24, 2021 — NASA (@NASA) We’re on our way! The #DARTMission spacecraft has detached from the @SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage 55 minutes into its mission and will soon begin to orient itself toward the Sun. pic.twitter.com/hI6NoQ11zw November 24, 2021 — NASA (@NASA) The spaceship will shortly turn towards the sun and begin preparing for a lengthy trip ahead of it. Didymos, a pair of asteroids orbiting the sun, is its final destination.

When will DART make contact with the asteroid?

The DART spacecraft will have traveled 6.8 million miles from Earth when it arrives at its target asteroid in September or October 2022.

Its goal is to collide with one of the Didymos asteroids at a speed of roughly 15,000 mph. This speed, along with the spacecraft’s 1,210-pound mass, should be enough to shift the asteroid’s orbit in space somewhat.

Because the asteroid isn’t going our way, it won’t have any effect on life on Earth. It will, however, tell scientists whether an asteroid can be thrown off track if necessary.

DART has set its sights on Dimorphos, one of the Didymos asteroids. It’s the asteroid pair’s tiniest member, measuring roughly 525 feet wide. It is in orbit around Didymos, a bigger asteroid.

A solar-powered electric thruster will propel the DART spacecraft. The NEXT-C ion propulsion system is powered by xenon and works by accelerating ions into jets that are directed out the spacecraft’s rear.

The amount of xenon fuel carried by the spaceship is 60 kilos. This is a condensed version of the information.