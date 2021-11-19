NASA wants to build a long-term power plant on the Moon and afterwards on Mars.

NASA stated Friday that it is inviting submissions for an initial system design for a nuclear fission power plant on the moon.

According to the Associated Press, NASA is collaborating with the Idaho National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy to develop a solar-independent power source for lunar missions before the end of the decade.

In a statement, Sebastian Corbisiero, the Fission Surface Power Project lead at the lab, stated, “Providing a reliable, high-power system on the moon is a necessary next step in human space exploration, and attaining it is within our grasp.”

Proposals are welcome until February 19th. The reactor will be built on Earth and then sent to the moon.

According to the Associated Press, fission surface power systems might deliver long-term power regardless of the moon’s climatic conditions. NASA’s next goal would be to build a power plant on Mars if the power plant on the moon succeeds.

In a statement, Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, stated, “I expect fission surface power systems will tremendously enhance our plans for power architectures for the moon and Mars, and even stimulate innovation for usage here on Earth.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A uranium-fueled reactor core, a system to convert nuclear power into usable energy, a thermal management system to keep the reactor cool, and a distribution system providing no less than 40 kilowatts of continuous electric power for 10 years in the lunar environment should all be included in the submitted plans for the fission surface power system.

Other requirements include the ability to turn itself off and on without human assistance, the ability to operate from the deck of a lunar lander, and the ability to be removed from the lander and run on a mobile system, as well as the ability to be transported to a different lunar site for operation.

It should also fit inside a 12-foot (4-meter) diameter cylinder that is 18 feet (6 meters) long when launched from Earth to the moon. It should not exceed 13,200 pounds in weight (6,000 kilograms).

Idaho National Laboratory has previously collaborated with NASA on a number of projects. Most recently, the lab provided power to NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. This is a condensed version of the information.