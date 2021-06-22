NASA Videos Show Astronauts Spacewalking Outside the International Space Station (ISS)—250 Miles Above Earth

On Sunday, astronauts successfully executed a spacewalk to install a new 60-foot-long solar panel array on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has released videos of the spacewalk, which were performed by American Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (European Space Agency).

After six hours and 28 minutes outside the station, the two finished their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The new roll-out solar array, which is lighter and more flexible than previous panels, is deployed from start to finish with the help of Kimbrough and Pesquet, according to a time-lapse video released to NASA’s ISS Twitter feed.

Another video shows the spacewalkers working during an orbital sunrise high above the Pacific Ocean.

#ICYMI: From start to finish, this time-lapse video shows the new roll-out solar arrays deploying. Today, @Astro Kimbrough and @Thom Astro finished the installation work and prepared a second set of solar arrays for a future spacewalk. pic.twitter.com/hCx1A5PoVc

June 21, 2021 — International Space Station (@Space Station)

The space stations orbit the Earth once every 90 minutes at an average altitude of around 250 miles. This means that every 24-hour day, its crew sees 16 sunrises.

The spacewalk by Kimbrough and Pesquet was the ninth of the year outside of the International Space Station. The pair completed the deployment of a new Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) iROSA on the far end of the station’s backbone structure, known as “P6,” during the spacewalk.

During an orbital dawn, spacewalkers @Thom Astro and @Astro Kimbrough operate 260 miles over the Pacific Ocean. https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV | #AskNASA pic.twitter.com/fkVgkMA3Ym

— International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 20, 2021

The astronauts successfully unfolded the solar array, bolted it into place and connected cables to the space station’s power supply to complete the deployment.

In addition, the pair also had time to prepare a second new iROSA for installation on an upcoming spacewalk, which is tentatively scheduled for June 25. Another video clip, below, shows the astronauts making these preparations.

The iROSA that deployed successfully on Sunday was installed by Kimbrough and Pesquet into its mounting bracket during a previous spacewalk on June 16. However, technical issues on the day prevented a full roll-out of the solar array.