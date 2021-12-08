NASA receives samples from the asteroid Ryugu by special delivery.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) just sent NASA a very unusual package: rare asteroid Ryugu samples.

Hayabusa2 was launched by JAXA in December 2014 with the purpose of collecting samples from the asteroid Ryugu, according to NASA. Because asteroids are leftover material from the formation of the solar system, they can reveal information about its evolution.

The spacecraft used an impactor to create a crater on the asteroid in 2019 so it could collect materials from beneath its surface. This is due to the fact that the surface has been exposed to “galactic and cosmic rays,” while the stuff beneath has remained unchanged.

Hayabusa2 ultimately returned samples to Earth in December 2020, and NASA received its first sample of asteroid Ryugu in June of this year. It was one of the first Ryugu samples to leave the country.

According to the news release, JAXA exchanged even additional samples with NASA on Nov. 30. NASA was given 10% of the total samples obtained, which included “23-millimeter-sized grains” as well as four containers of finer Ryugu material. These were presented by a JAXA official and a scientist.

The materials were subsequently housed in a cleanroom devoted to Ryugu research, according to NASA. NASA Johnson Space Center’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division includes a “unique, state-of-the-art laboratory” for examining alien materials, according to the agency.

Following high-resolution photography of the regolith, the scientists placed the samples in a glove box filled with dry nitrogen to prevent them from “breaking down in Earth’s naturally humid and subtly acidic atmosphere.”

In a NASA news release, sample curator and ARES planetary scientist Keiko Nakamura-Messenger noted, “Sample returns are the gifts that keep on giving.” “Advances in technology and methods will continue to enable scientists to collect data from sample returns in previously unthinkable ways. Apollo samples are currently being studied.” Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, adding, “The future of space exploration will need collaboration among nations.” “The exchange of samples between NASA and JAXA is a step in the right direction.” The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo displayed two pitch black, 2-millimeter-sized asteroid Ryugu samples for the first time on Saturday, according to The Mainichi. The capsule that returned the samples to Earth is also on exhibit.

Masaki Fujimoto, the deputy director, spoke to the media during a briefing on Dec. 3. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.