NASA is now accepting applications for a Mars simulation mission.

Have you ever imagined yourself as a resident of Mars? NASA is currently seeking dedicated candidates to join the crew of a year-long Mars simulation mission.

As NASA prepares to send men deeper into space, it is also prepared to deal with the numerous obstacles that future astronauts may confront. It just teamed up with Tide to create a detergent that will allow astronauts to do their laundry in space.

This time, NASA is taking things a step further by seeking volunteers for a series of missions designed to “simulate life on a faraway world.”

The missions, dubbed Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), are made up of three one-year Mars simulations in which four crew members would live and work in a 3D-printed 1,700-square-foot module called Mars Dune Alpha, according to a statement released by NASA on Friday.

Private crew quarters, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and areas for exercise, medical, work, agriculture, and even leisure activities will be included in this habitat. It will also be “as Mars-like as possible,” according to NASA.

According to NASA, the habitat will “simulate the problems of a journey to Mars, including resource constraints, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.” “Simulated spacewalks, scientific research, the utilization of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications are all possible crew tasks.”

The missions will launch in the fall of 2022 from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Who Is Eligible to Submit an Application?

“NASA is looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are nonsmokers, between the ages of 30 and 55, and who are fluent in English for effective communication between the crew and mission control,” the agency said, adding that the process will follow the same criteria as its astronaut selection process.

This means that candidates must have a master’s degree in a STEM discipline and at least two years of related professional experience in a STEM field, or 1,000 hours of pilot-command time on a jet aircraft.

Those who advance to the final round of the application procedure will be subjected to medical examinations as well as psychological and psychiatric testing to ensure that they are physically and mentally fit for the “physically and emotionally difficult long-duration isolation mission.”

Those with particular medical concerns, such as food allergies or gastrointestinal problems, will not be chosen.

Furthermore, when using virtual reality equipment, candidates should not be prone to motion sickness.

