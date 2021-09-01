NASA is looking for feedback on a new lunar rover that isn’t “Your Grandfather’s Moon Buggy.”

NASA is prepared to send a new moon buggy to the moon for its Artemis lunar exploration.

NASA commemorated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15’s third and final flight on the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) built by Boeing earlier this month. The government requested ideas on a next-generation lunar terrain vehicle from American companies on Tuesday (LTV).

In a NASA news release, Nathan Howard, project manager for the LTV at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, remarked, “Most consumers do a lot of research before buying a car.” “We’re conducting considerable study to develop a contemporary space spacecraft that will be supplied by industry. The LTV will not be your grandfather’s Moon Buggy used during the Apollo missions, as we plan for long-term exploration of the Moon.”

The LTV is essentially a “unenclosed rover” that astronauts can drive on the moon’s surface while still wearing their spacesuits. It must also last for ten years, spanning many Artemis missions. The goal is to “extend human reach” on the moon “far further than Apollo.”

The LRV, for example, proved to be “reliable, safe, and adaptable” during the Apollo missions because it permitted the astronauts to travel kilometers beyond the landing site. The astronauts were only allowed to walk short distances on previous Apollo missions. According to NASA, the LRV allowed crews to collect 10 times more samples on foot during the Apollo 17 mission than they did on the Apollo 11 trip.

“We’re attempting to promote advancements in electric vehicle capabilities that could lead to the most competent rover ever built,” Howard added. “With superior power management, autonomous driving, and extreme environment technologies, the Artemis LTV will be the ultimate terrain vehicle.”

“This isn’t your grandfather’s moon buggy, but it might be his granddaughter’s,” NASA stated in a video titled “Get In Astronaut, We’re Going Exploring.”

The purpose of the Artemis mission is to deliver the first woman and the first person of color to the surface of the moon. The new LTV will also be “safer and high-tech,” according to the agency.

“Through this Request for Information (RFI), NASA is seeking new ideas, novel approaches, appropriate state-of-the-art commercial technology, industry provided solutions, and feedback that could lead to the future development of an LTV for lunar operations,” NASA said. “The idea is to give industry the opportunity to submit input that will assist shape the LTV’s development.”

