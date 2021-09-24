NASA is interested in collaborating with China in space.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told This website that he wishes China would cooperate with the US space agency in the same way that the US and Russia have done for decades.

In a wide-ranging interview, the Administrator expressed his admiration for billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson, each of whom has his own space ambitions through his private aerospace companies SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, and who are already collaborating with NASA in some cases.

“I wish China were a partner with us, like the Russians have been since the days of the Soviet Union, when we had the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975, and we’ve continued to cooperate ever since,” Nelson said, referring to the first manned international space mission carried out jointly by the US and the Soviet Union.

Nelson, who served in Congress for 30 years, has made repeated statements about China, which is becoming a major role in space exploration, since his appointment as NASA Administrator earlier this year.

Nelson raised worries about information security in respect to China during his nomination hearing before the Senate in April, stating that NASA will follow the Wolf Amendment. NASA is prohibited from collaborating with Chinese business or government entities under this regulation. China is not a partner on the International Space Station, unlike Russia (ISS).

After China landed its first rover on Mars in May, Nelson termed it a “very aggressive competitor” during a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies on President Joe Biden’s 2022 space-related budget proposal.

While Nelson praised China’s space agency for the landing, he also warned that NASA could be left behind when it comes to lunar exploration.

Nelson has also expressed reservations about China’s space program, claiming that it is opaque and clandestine, obstructing international cooperation. In a July live interview with The Washington Post, he even claimed that NASA and China were in a “space race.”

Nonetheless, Nelson has stated that he would like to collaborate with the Chinese in some areas if at all possible.

In June, he addressed a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. that he was “looking[ing]forward” to working with China on topics such. This is a condensed version of the information.