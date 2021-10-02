NASA is ecstatic as the Mars Lander captures breathtaking close-ups of the planet’s surface.

For the past 217 Earth days, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been investigating Mars’ Jezero Crater, looking for traces of ancient life.

Its seven powerful cameras have been beaming high-resolution photos back to Earth researchers as they attempt to piece together billions of years of Martian history.

Researchers can detect rock samples that may be relevant in their search for evidence of life on Mars because to the cameras’ ability to focus on little details from a great distance.

“Imaging cameras are a critical component of everything. Every day, we employ a large number of them in science. Vivian Sun, the co-lead for Perseverance’s first science campaign at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, described them as “absolutely mission-critical.”

The rover’s two navigation cameras record a 360-degree view of the landscape every time it comes to a halt.

Perseverance is also equipped with six hazard-avoidance cameras, or Hazcams, which assist the rover in avoiding risky conditions. It also features robotic arms that may be used to retrieve items.

“Having those images to undertake a targeted science follow-up with higher-resolution sensors like SuperCam and Mastcam-Z that are also onboard the probe is incredibly useful,” Sun added.

The SuperCam is designed to analyze the chemistry of the planet, allowing scientists to look for indications of ancient microbial life.

Several stories about Mars’ past have already been revealed as a result of the photographs acquired. According to Roger Wiens, chief SuperCam investigator at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the photos of massive boulders demonstrate that “there had to have been some major flash flooding that happened that swept rocks down the riverbed into this delta formation.”

The cameras have also detected igneous rock on the crater floor that was generated by lava or magma, implying that there was not just flowing water on the planet, but also flowing lava before, during, or after the lake was formed.

Mastcam-Z, the rover’s camera, has tremendous zoom capabilities and can collect comprehensive 3D photos, panoramic panoramas, and high-definition films.

“We can swing through large expanses of land and examine geology and color in a matter of minutes. That has aided the team in determining where devices should be targeted, according to Jim Bell, an astronomy professor at Arizona State University who leads the project. This is a condensed version of the information.