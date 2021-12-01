NASA has postponed a spacewalk on the International Space Station due to a debris threat.

Due to a space debris warning, a spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

Originally, two of the astronauts who recently arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), Dr. Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, were scheduled to go on a spacewalk on Tuesday to fix a “faulty antenna system.” The antenna apparently lost its ability to relay messages back to Earth recently, so mission controllers chose to replace it.

Marshburn and Barron were scheduled to leave the Quest airlock at 7:10 a.m. EST to begin the spacewalk, which was planned to last roughly six hours and 30 minutes.

NASA, on the other hand, confirmed the postponement in a brief statement, noting that it got a “debris notification” for the ISS on Monday evening but did not have enough time to examine the threat.

“Teams have opted to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until further information is available due to a lack of opportunity to adequately analyze the danger it potentially represent to the astronauts,” NASA said, adding that ISS operations and scheduling can “easily accommodate” the delay.

The NASA station managers “downplayed” the risk posed by the debris field generated by the Russian anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test earlier this month, according to SpaceNews. The postponement came just hours after NASA station managers “downplayed” the risk posed by the debris field generated by the Russian anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test earlier this month.

“We had a heightened, increased worry for about 24 hours after the accident when ISS passed through the orbit of the debris,” Dana Weigel, NASA’s deputy manager of the ISS program, said during a news briefing Monday, according to SpaceNews. “The debris has dispersed quite a deal more since then.” Astronauts on the International Space Station had to prepare for a possible evacuation during the space debris “event” on Nov. 15, taking refuge in the Soyuz and Crew Dragon vehicles for a few hours following the test. The United States chastised Russia for the incident, calling it “dangerous and irresponsible” activity that “endangers the long-term viability of outer space.” It would have been Marshburn’s seventh spacewalk and Barron’s first if the spacewalk had not been postponed. It would have also been the 245th spacewalk for the International Space Station’s “assembly, maintenance, and upgrade,” which celebrated its 21st year of continuous human presence this year.