NASA Gains New Insight Into Storm’s True Depth As It Explains Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is deeper than previously thought, according to new data made by NASA’s Juno mission. According to the findings, the storm reaches as far as 300 miles into the massive planet’s atmosphere.

This means that the Great Red Spot, the solar system’s largest storm, is vast and deep enough to consume Earth from sea level to roughly 250 miles above the International Space Station’s orbit.

Despite the storm’s massive width of over 10,000 miles and the fact that the gas giant’s atmosphere reaches its center, the research team characterizes it as flat as a pancake.

“The Great Red Spot, which is 20 degrees below the equator and large enough to swallow the Earth, is raging in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere. As a result, this is a significant feature “In a news conference, Marzia Parisi, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said. “Despite the abundance of knowledge we have on the winds that surround the Great Red Spot and the dynamics that surround the Great Red Spot, we knew very little about the depth of the Great Red Spot.” Parisi, who was a part of the Juno mission that used gravity measurements to explore this and other Jupiter storms, notes that the depth of the storm has perplexed scientists for decades, with many believing it is only “skin deep” on Jupiter’s surface.

An Enduring Storm: The Great Red Spot

The Great Red Spot has been studied by astronomers since at least 1831, when it was first sketched by German amateur astronomer Samuel Heinrich Schwabe, however it may have been discovered as early as 1665.

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter, the solar system’s largest planet, is one of the most fascinating and striking characteristics due to the storm’s long duration. Researchers are still baffled as to how this massive storm has managed to rage for so long.

The storm rotates anticlockwise and completes a full rotation once every seven days, according to observations. It moves longitudinally in reference to its surroundings while doing so, but it does not change.