NASA Captures Rare “Fish-Shaped” Clouds Over Patagonia

NASA has released a breathtaking photograph captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), showcasing a rare phenomenon of fish-shaped clouds over the Patagonia region of Argentina. The striking image, taken in late December 2025, depicts elongated, teal-hued clouds hovering over Lago Argentino, appearing like a school of koi fish suspended in the air.

The Science Behind the Phenomenon

Scientists believe the unique cloud formation is a classic example of lenticular clouds, a common but seldom-seen atmospheric feature. These clouds are formed when strong winds flow over mountain ranges, creating waves in the air that cool and condense, forming stationary clouds. According to Maria Hakuba from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this is a textbook case of “lee waves,” which occur when stable air is forced upward over the Andes Mountains, leading to the formation of clouds at the crest of the wave.

The “fish” shape of the clouds is the result of a complex combination of wind shear, turbulence, and light conditions. As the clouds stretched horizontally under the influence of strong winds, shadows from the terrain below added depth and texture, giving the clouds their distinctive form. Hazem Mahmoud of NASA’s Langley Research Center emphasized that it’s a “perfect storm” of moisture, topography, and light conditions that resulted in the unusual visual effect.

Patagonia’s Unique Atmospheric Conditions

The geography of Patagonia, notorious for its fierce winds, is a key factor in cloud formation. The clouds likely formed at an altitude of 30,000 feet, composed primarily of ice crystals rather than water droplets, which gave them their sharp, defined edges. Additionally, the region’s glacial ice could have contributed moisture to the atmosphere through sublimation, turning solid ice directly into vapor and fueling the cloud formation.

While lenticular clouds are relatively common in other mountainous regions, such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mount Kenya, the clarity and the fish-shaped “schooling” effect of this particular formation make it an extraordinary spectacle. The photograph captured by the ISS astronaut is a fleeting reminder of the dynamic nature of the atmosphere, where such natural masterpieces appear and vanish in a matter of moments.

For the astronaut aboard the ISS, it was a stroke of luck, but for those on Earth, the image serves as a fascinating window into the atmospheric science that shapes the world around us.