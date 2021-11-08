NASA announces the return of four astronauts to Earth and the launch of four more to the International Space Station this week.

The SpaceX Crew-2 will return to Earth on Monday rather than Sunday. The launch of Crew-3, on the other hand, is still scheduled for Wednesday.

NASA said Sunday that the Space X Crew-2’s departure from the International Space Station (ISS) has been rescheduled to return to Earth “no sooner than 10:33 p.m. EST” on Monday. After a “planned weather evaluation,” it was determined that the winds were “unfavorable” for a recovery in the Gulf of Mexico’s splashdown zone.

The Crew Dragon Endeavor, which will be carrying Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, as well as about 530 pounds of scientific investigations and hardware, is scheduled to undock from the orbiting laboratory at 2:05 p.m. and splash down at one of the targeted landing zones off the coast of Florida.

“NASA and SpaceX are working together with the US Coast Guard to construct a safety zone surrounding the planned splashdown area to guarantee public safety, as well as the safety of those involved in the recovery operations and the crew aboard the returning spacecraft,” NASA said.

Launch of Crew-3

The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 31 but was repeatedly postponed, has now been rescheduled for “no earlier than 9:03 p.m.” Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the ISS at 7:10 p.m. Thursday if everything goes according to plan.

Originally, the SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts and other Expedition 66 members were supposed to greet the approaching Crew-3 members for a brief handover before the Crew-2 members flew back to Earth. Crew-2 will have to leave the ISS before the new crew arrives due to changes and delays ranging from weather concerns to a medical issue with one of Crew-3’s members.

So far, the weather appears to be cooperating in allowing the launch to take place on Wednesday.

In a tweet, SpaceX stated, “Following Crew-2’s return to Earth, Falcon 9 will launch Dragon’s third long-duration crew mission to the Space Station as soon as Wednesday, November 10; weather outlook is 80% good for liftoff.”

The flights are part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to provide "safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station" via the International Space Station.