‘Nameless Scaria’: A New Grasshopper Species Discovered Through Social Media Photos

Thanks to social media, another another new species has been discovered. This time, pictures from more than ten years ago were used to find a new grasshopper species.

For years, social media has been a part of many people’s life, but every now and again, it also aids in the discovery of new species. For example, a shot shared on Instagram recently led to the discovery of a new snake species.

With the help of social media, a new grasshopper species has been discovered. Researchers described a new pygmy grasshopper species identified through iNaturalist, a social network site where both professionals and citizen scientists exchange images to map biodiversity, in an article published in the Journal of Orthoptera Research, according to a blog post by Pensoft.

Robert Sindaco, a scientist, photographer, and co-author of the study, took the photos in the Peruvian rainforest in 2008 and uploaded them to the site in 2018. The creature’s unusual design was spotted by a group of Croatian students. It was “nothing they’ve seen in the scientific literature so far,” according to Pensoft.

“The senior author classified the specimens photographed as a new species belonging to the Batrachideinae subfamily,” the researchers said. “Since the photos were posted, no one has described the species, and no more sightings have been reported. The morphological differences seen in the five images may be sufficient to propose a new species within the Scaria genus Bolvar, 1887.” Scaria without a name However, describing the species hasn’t been easy, as the researchers’ article was first turned down for publication, according to Pensoft. Although it has been done before, describing new species solely based on images or sketches is not “common practice.” The researchers indicated that “the taxonomic community does not accept photography-based taxonomy” for a variety of reasons.

They said, “This is shown by rejections of this very paper when the species naming was included.”

Species can be named using images, according to the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature (ICZN). However, according to Pensoft, the behavior is "usually frowned upon." As a result, the researchers described the new species in the study but did not name it, referring to it simply as "nameless Scaria." The study team utilized the description of the new species to initiate a dialogue regarding the naming method, in addition to demonstrating the relevance of citizen science portals like iNaturalist. The researchers claim that they are not recommending classifications based on their findings.