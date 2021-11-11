Mysterious Frog Species With Teeth On Lower Jaw Ignores Re-Evolution Theory

Researchers have established that an elusive frog species has real teeth on its lower jaw, making it the only surviving frog species with them. It may, however, be tough to learn more about this strange attribute.

Gastrotheca guentheri is a big frog with some unusual traits. For starters, the G. guentheri, like other Gastrotheca species, does not lay its eggs in ponds or streams. The Florida Museum of Natural History highlighted in a press release that as a marsupial frog, it carries its eggs in a pouch on its back and hatches “miniature replicas” of the adult.

What’s more intriguing about this species is that it possesses teeth on its lower jaw, a feature that frogs haven’t had since they first appeared in the fossil record around 200 million years ago.

Researchers noticed in their study published in Evolution that “almost all frogs lack dentition on the lower jaw (i.e., mandible) and variably contain teeth on the upper jaw and palate.”

“The only frog with teeth on the lower jaw is Gastrotheca guentheri,” they stated.

Scientists have been confused by the species’ appearance of having a complete set of teeth since it was found in 1882, according to the museum. Evolution is “not reversible,” according to the biological principle known as Dollo’s Law, which states that structures or functions that have been lost during the course of evolution do not resurface.

However, the long-held principle has been debunked in the past. According to the Florida Museum, the new study’s researchers previously discovered that frogs had lost and regained their teeth on numerous occasions during their evolutionary history. Furthermore, certain frogs have grown bony fangs in their lower jaws that resemble teeth, despite the fact that they lack the dentin and enamel that make up true teeth.

However, are the teeth of G. guentheri true teeth or just pseudoteeth? The researchers pointed out that, despite its popularity as a re-evolutionary model, little is known about its teeth. This is due to the fact that the species, which is native to Ecuador and Colombian woods, was last seen in 1996. Since then, the species has been thought to be extinct, with only a few specimens remaining.

"Because of their rarity, biologists are cautious to subject them to the destructive examinations that would be required."