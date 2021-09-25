MyCharging Station: Powers Up 7 Devices at Once Effortlessly.

Our favorite tools, like our accessories, must evolve as well. That doesn’t simply apply to new versions of old technology, such as larger power strips with correctly spaced outlets to support a slew of enormous adapters. The greatest chargers of today have been redesigned in terms of function, efficiency, and location.

RapidX sent me its MyCharging Station to test out for myself—and with my family’s plethora of mobile devices. It’s not only that it can charge numerous (up to seven) devices at once that makes it unique. Other docks can accomplish something similar, to a degree. This one, on the other hand, does it in a way that’s optimized for today’s gadgets, without the need for hefty adapters or a single square centimeter of counter space.

The Installation Methodology

The first step was to locate an appropriate outlet. It has to be a vertical configuration, with the grounded prong at the bottom (to avoid gravity interfering with the charging process). And it should be higher than 6 inches from the ground so that the charging devices are easily visible and accessible, the cats aren’t tempted to play with them, and I don’t have to bend over to grab them after they’ve been charged. This took the longest part of the installation and took a few minutes to set up. The rest was as simple as turning off the electricity to the selected outlet via the breaker, removing the faceplate, putting in the unit flush against the wall, and covering the screw holes with the small screw covers.

According to the user handbook, the unit can support up to 10 pounds of gadgets when correctly screwed in. Only one of the two anchoring screws aligned up for the outlet I used, but the charging station stayed in place perfectly the entire time while charging our different phones and watches. I did put on a tablet and a light laptop (both weighing only a few pounds), and everything was OK.

7 is a powerful number.

So far, I’ve used the most of the available outlets, but never all of them at the same time. It’s wonderful because it passes through the two AC outlets it needs to function, so I could hypothetically plug in a laptop that uses more power. But there’s a USB-C power delivery outlet on the left. This is a condensed version of the information.