Mussels thought to be over 100 years old have been discovered in the Wisconsin River by scientists.

According to a release, biologists from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the University of Minnesota, and the National Park Service discovered spectaclecase mussels (Cumberlandia monodonta) in the St. Croix River upstream from the St. Croix Falls dam in August.

The spectaclecase mussel is a freshwater mussel native to the United States, however it is presently categorized as endangered by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to the FWS, the giant mussels, which can grow up to 9 inches in length, have been identified in at least 44 streams across 14 states in the Mississippi, Ohio, and Missouri River basins. However, the species has vanished from three of these states, with only 20 of the aforementioned streams remaining.

Although populations are scattered, spectaclecase mussels can now be found in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Due to the deteriorated state of the animals’ shells, biologists were unable to assess their age on the spot when they discovered the cluster of spectaclecase mussels in the St. Croix River in August. Instead, based on the damming of the river in 1907, the scientists determined that the mussels were more than a century old.

“Native mussels can live for a long period, but these mussels were pushing the limits,” said Lisie Kitchel, a DNR conservation biologist. “Finding any alive was incredible because the St. Croix Falls dam, which was completed in 1907, prevented the host fish species essential for their reproduction from getting upstream.” When female spectaclecase mussels reach maturity, they expel “glochidia,” which must connect to the gills or fins of particular fish in order to develop into a juvenile mussel.

The young mussels are eventually released, and if they settle in a suitable location, they will mature into adult mussels. The mussels exploit fish to go upstream and occupy environments that they would not otherwise be able to access.

