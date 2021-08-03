Multiple women were sexually harassed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to an investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed many women” as she released the findings of an independent inquiry against the powerful Democrat, prompting calls for his resignation.

According to James, the explosive study details 11 women’s charges that create a “very troubling yet undeniable” picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by the governor and his senior staff.

However, it remained unclear whether he would face criminal charges, as James stated that the probe was “civil in character.”

“That choice ultimately rests with the governor of the state of New York,” she added of whether he would stay in office. The report is self-evident.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women and violated federal and state law,” James said at a press conference after the five-month inquiry was completed.

Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in uninvited and non-consensual touching and making numerous provocative sexual comments that created a hostile work environment for women,” she added.

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her tale, according to the report.

Cuomo, who garnered national accolades for his pandemic reaction early in the crisis, has been publicly chastised by a number of women in recent months for what they claim are inappropriate remarks and gestures from him.

Cuomo, who is due to reply later Tuesday, has denied sexual harassment and has so far defied calls to quit, including from fellow New York Democrats and members of his own party in Congress.

President Joe Biden said in March that if Cuomo’s allegations are true, he should resign.

Elise Stefanik, the House’s third-ranking Republican, was one of the first to demand that Cuomo be held accountable for the report.

She tweeted, “Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately.”

New York lawmakers reacted quickly as well, with state senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins declaring that it “should be plain to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor.”

Speaker of the New York Assembly Carl Heastie said the report showed “someone who is not suited for office” and that lawmakers will look into it.

During the news conference, the investigators revealed some facts about the claims against Cuomo.

Cuomo allegedly slipped his hand beneath the table, according to a former employee. Brief News from Washington Newsday.