Multiple women were sexually harassed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to an investigation.

An independent investigation revealed that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed “several women,” but the strong Democrat resisted calls for his resignation, claiming that he did nothing wrong.

According to state Attorney General Letitia James, the explosive report details charges by 11 women that present a “deeply troubling yet clear” picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by Cuomo and his senior staff.

Although James stated that the probe was “civil in character,” it remained unclear whether the governor would face criminal charges.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women and violated federal and state law,” James said at a press conference after the five-month probe.

Cuomo allegedly harassed current and former New York state employees by “engaging in uninvited and non-consensual touching and making numerous inappropriate sexual comments that created a hostile work environment for women,” according to her.

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her tale, according to the report.

Cuomo flatly denied the allegations and offered no hint that he was rethinking his position.

In a pre-recorded television address, he stated, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual approaches.”

“I am a 63-year-old woman. I’ve spent my entire adult life in the spotlight. That isn’t who I am at all. And that has never been me.”

“Please take the time to read the facts and decide for yourself,” he wrote, adding that he had responded to every claim made by the women against him on his website.

“What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you,” he said, implying that resignation was not on his mind.

“And that is exactly what I do on a daily basis. And I’m not going to be sidetracked from my work. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Cuomo, who garnered national accolades for his pandemic reaction early in the crisis, has been publicly chastised by a number of women in recent months for what they claim are inappropriate remarks and gestures from him.

President Joe Biden said in March that if Cuomo’s allegations are true, he should resign.

Cuomo “must resign and be arrested immediately,” according to Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Cuomo must resign or be “impeached immediately,” according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cuomo, a charming moderate who still has a sizable following among voters, is thought to be the one.