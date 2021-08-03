Multiple Women Have Been Sexually Harassed by the Governor of New York: An Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that Cuomo sexually harassed “several women” while announcing the findings of an independent inquiry against the powerful Democrat, prompting calls for his resignation.

According to James, the explosive study outlines charges by 11 women that portray a “deeply troubling yet clear” picture of a pattern of abusive behavior by Cuomo and his senior staff — allegations that Cuomo instantly denied.

It was unclear whether he would face criminal charges, as James stated that the probe was “civil in character.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women and violated federal and state law,” James said at a press conference after the five-month probe.

Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in uninvited and non-consensual touching and making numerous sexually suggestive statements that created a hostile work environment for women,” she claimed.

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her tale, according to the report.

Cuomo flatly denied the allegations and offered no hint that he was rethinking his position.

In a videotaped speech, he added, “First, I want you to know that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual advances.”

“I am a 63-year-old woman. I’ve spent my entire adult life in the spotlight. That isn’t who I am at all. And that has never been me.”

“Please take the time to read the facts and decide for yourself,” he wrote, adding that he had responded to every claim made by the women against him on his website.

“What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you,” he said, implying that resignation was not on his mind.

“And that is exactly what I do on a daily basis. And I’m not going to be sidetracked from my work. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Cuomo, who garnered national accolades for his pandemic reaction early in the crisis, has been publicly chastised by a number of women in recent months for what they claim are inappropriate remarks and gestures from him.

President Joe Biden said in March that if Cuomo’s allegations are true, he should resign.

Elise Stefanik, the House of Representatives’ third-ranking Republican, was among the first to demand that Cuomo be held accountable. Brief News from Washington Newsday.